Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1,877.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032722 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

