Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

