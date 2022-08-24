Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.62. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 61,694 shares traded.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagenic Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound is PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

