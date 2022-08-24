Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 931,585 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $214,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 982,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,150,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,587,000 after purchasing an additional 188,126 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $11,338,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $24,469,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of PB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,705. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

