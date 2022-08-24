ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Stock Price Down 4%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.13. Approximately 1,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

