Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.38

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $6.85. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 3 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
