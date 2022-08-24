Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.38

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $6.85. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 3 shares.

Procaps Group Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Procaps Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Procaps Group by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 177,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.