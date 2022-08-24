Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 44.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.