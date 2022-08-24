Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $62.49

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.49, but opened at $66.29. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 614 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.55.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $906.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 31.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.