Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $62.49

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.49, but opened at $66.29. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 614 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.55.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $906.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.