PowerPool (CVP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.62 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,669.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00075904 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,850,430 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

