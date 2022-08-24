Power Index Pool Token Trading Down 13.4% This Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $185,745.08 and $1,391.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00764529 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016343 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
