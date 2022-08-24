Populous Tops 24-Hour Volume of $229,178.00 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Populous has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $229,178.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00074653 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

