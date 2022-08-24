Polkacity (POLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.33 Million

Polkacity (POLC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Polkacity has a total market capitalization of $452,047.86 and approximately $3.33 million worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkacity has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polkacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003840 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00128847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00074868 BTC.

Polkacity Profile

POLC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity.

Polkacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

