PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 6.4%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 7,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,129,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Further Reading

