PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 6.4%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 7,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,129,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

