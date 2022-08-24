PlatinumBAR 1-Day Volume Hits $249.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 222.8% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $6,508.91 and $249.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.26 or 1.00029455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00229829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00151096 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00236884 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00056545 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

