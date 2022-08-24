Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Up to $11.84

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $12.61. Plains GP shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 15,011 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

