Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.11

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 58701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,348 shares of company stock worth $111,829. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

