Pitbull Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Pitbull has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $733,842.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pitbull has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00771670 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016144 BTC.
Pitbull Coin Profile
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Pitbull Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.