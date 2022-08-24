PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Tops $0.0552 on Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $815,531.59 and $11,465.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00080630 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

