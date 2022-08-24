Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

