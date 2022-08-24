Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $8.65 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.54. 11,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,131. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

