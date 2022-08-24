Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $22.47 Million Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 825,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,473,000. Nielsen makes up 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of Nielsen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $1,743,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. 51,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,249. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

