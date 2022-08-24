Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $9.01 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of W. R. Berkley at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,285,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,197 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,046,000 after acquiring an additional 923,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,445,000 after acquiring an additional 583,034 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. 11,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,466. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

