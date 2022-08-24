Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $49.59 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,587,000. Cerner accounts for about 1.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Stock Performance

Cerner Company Profile

Shares of CERN remained flat at $94.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

