Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $20.67 Million in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 870,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,665,000. Welbilt comprises about 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.61% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WBT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. 85,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Welbilt Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

