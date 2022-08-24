Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $14.02 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,345. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

