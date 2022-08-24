Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Travel + Leisure worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. 19,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,116. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

