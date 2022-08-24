Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 15,411 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.09. 23,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,866. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

