Pickle Finance Trading Down 6.1% This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00007754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.11 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00075198 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.