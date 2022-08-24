Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $97.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $912,021.69 and $97.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,393.68 or 0.99920604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00223951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00235521 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052396 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,931,800 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

