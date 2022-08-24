Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,197. The stock has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

