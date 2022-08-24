Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.