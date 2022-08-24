Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.25

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 6300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $728.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Pharming Group

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.