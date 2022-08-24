Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to Hold

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

