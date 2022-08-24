Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $15.73

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $14.54. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 73,461 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

