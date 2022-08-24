Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $15.73

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $14.54. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 73,461 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
