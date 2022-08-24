Perth Mint Gold Token Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $1,768.39 or 0.08140655 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $10,810.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003840 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00128847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00074868 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,228 coins. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

