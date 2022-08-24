Penguin Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $360,321.00 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Penguin Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Penguin Finance has a market cap of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.
About Penguin Finance
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.
Buying and Selling Penguin Finance
