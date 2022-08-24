PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 0.9%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69). 110,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 141,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.69).

PCI-PAL Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

