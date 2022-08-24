PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,107,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,397 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $243,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 393,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,677,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

