Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $16,119,508.92 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.0 %

Paylocity stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.96. 308,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,840. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.19.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

