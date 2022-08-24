Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $16,119,508.92 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paylocity Stock Down 0.0 %
Paylocity stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.96. 308,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,840. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.95.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.19.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
