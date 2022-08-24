Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after acquiring an additional 97,558 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.