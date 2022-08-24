Patrick H. Kinzler Acquires 2,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler purchased 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $23,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,877.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLFY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 43,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,679. The company has a market capitalization of $330.00 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

