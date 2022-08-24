Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Position Cut by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 288,975 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. StockNews.com lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 93,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,372. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

