Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $285.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,377. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

