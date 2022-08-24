Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

