Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.50

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.50 and last traded at C$20.56, with a volume of 306653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.48. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

About Pan American Silver

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

