PAC Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.94 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $44,674.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000154 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,055,819,910 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

