Oxygen Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $222,487.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,156,256 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

