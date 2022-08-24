OVR Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. OVR has a total market capitalization of $20.91 million and $2.04 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OVR has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OVR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00128583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00074653 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,226,575 coins and its circulating supply is 27,596,919 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.