OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Declares GBX 8.70 Dividend

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OSB Group Stock Performance

OSB stock opened at GBX 559 ($6.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 511.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 524.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.65. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 737.40 ($8.91).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.