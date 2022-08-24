Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 110,744 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

About Orla Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.